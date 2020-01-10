Shoreline’s Emergency Severe Weather Shelter to open Sunday night

Friday, January 10, 2020

will be housed in the old police station
Due to the predicted cold weather that will enter the region this weekend, the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA), in partnership with the City of Shoreline, will open Shoreline’s Emergency Severe Weather Shelter Sunday night.

The Severe Weather Shelter is located at 1206 N 185th St (the old Shoreline Police station). The operating hours for the Shelter are 8:30pm to 7:30am.

This shelter is an emergency, overnight shelter for individuals needing to get out of the elements. No meals will be provided. The shelter is for individuals 18 and over and pets are not allowed.

The threshold for activation will generally be a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation or expected accumulation of two or more inches.

To find out if the Shelter will be activated after Sunday, call the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter hotline at 206-801-2797.

Other winter shelters for adults
Family shelter

Mary’s Place operates shelters year-round for families with children. Contact them at 206-245-1026.

Resource lines
  • For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday. 
  • Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.


