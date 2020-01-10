Shoreline’s Emergency Severe Weather Shelter to open Sunday night
Friday, January 10, 2020
|Shoreline’s Emergency Severe Weather Shelter
will be housed in the old police station
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Due to the predicted cold weather that will enter the region this weekend, the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA), in partnership with the City of Shoreline, will open Shoreline’s Emergency Severe Weather Shelter Sunday night.
The Severe Weather Shelter is located at 1206 N 185th St (the old Shoreline Police station). The operating hours for the Shelter are 8:30pm to 7:30am.
This shelter is an emergency, overnight shelter for individuals needing to get out of the elements. No meals will be provided. The shelter is for individuals 18 and over and pets are not allowed.
The threshold for activation will generally be a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation or expected accumulation of two or more inches.
To find out if the Shelter will be activated after Sunday, call the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter hotline at 206-801-2797.
Other winter shelters for adults
- In addition to the Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter, there is also a winter shelter available for adults at Lake City Presbyterian Church located at 3841 NE 123rd St in Seattle, which opens every night at 7:30pm through January 30. For information on space availability, call 425-677-9370.
- Adults can also go to the emergency winter shelter at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 301 Mercer St, Seattle 98109. Pets are allowed at this shelter. The shelter will be open from 7pm to 7am.
Mary’s Place operates shelters year-round for families with children. Contact them at 206-245-1026.
Resource lines
- For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.
- Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
