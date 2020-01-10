LFP Garden Club: Planting for the Future - Tuesday Jan 14

Photo by Jerry Pickard









Lake Forest Park Garden Club will meet on Tuesday morning January 14, 2020.

We will be meeting at 9:15am for general meeting. treats and 10:15am for our speaker.





We meet in the upper level of the Town Center located at Ballinger and Bothell Way NE by the Stage area.ew members are accepted throughout the year. Due $25 month. We meet from Sept thru May and then have a few summer activities.



This month's speaker: Lauren Rogers, Plants Amnesty on "Pruning to renovate older gardens and Japanese gardens."



Lauren Rogers owns and operates her own landscape design and consulting business, Planted Earth, focused on sustainable and regenerative methods, including pruning. She has degrees in both Landscape Design and Restoration Horticulture as well as a Master Pruner certification through Plant Amnesty.





