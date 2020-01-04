Book review by Aarene Storms: Last Bus to Everland
Saturday, January 4, 2020
Last Bus to Everland by Sophie Cameron
At home in Edinburgh, Brody is overlooked and bullied. Everything about his life is difficult. Then, Nico shows Brody the door to Everland: a magical door that only opens at 11:21 on Thursday nights.
Inside Everland, Brody is able to embrace all of his dreams, but most of all, Everland is full of people who understand Brody-- unlike the real world, where nobody understands anything.
Brody and Nico and their friends explore the wonders of Everland, playing music, attending parties, and wearing outrageous costumes. It seems like a place where they could stay forever-- and like Peter Pan's Neverland, it might be a place where they never need to grow up.
Then, the doors out of Everland start disappearing, and Brody needs to make a choice: stay in Everland with Nico, or return to his home and his family.
A diverse cast of main and supporting characters make this compelling story even more wonderful.
Highly recommended for ages 12 to adult, especially those who are still waiting for a Hogwarts letter, sometimes check the back of the wardrobe for doors, and always leave the window open, just in case.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
