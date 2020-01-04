Community invited to presentation Sunday on preparing for emergencies
Saturday, January 4, 2020
|An emergency doesn't have to be an
earthquake or a volcano - it could just be
that you can't get out of your house.
Photo by Pam Cross in Shoreline
With many of us making resolutions for the new decade, maybe one of those resolutions might be making sure we’re prepared for emergencies!
With that in mind, First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach will be hosting Jason McMillan, Shoreline’s Director of the Office of Emergency Management, from 9:45am to 10:45am on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and the community is more than welcome!
Jason will be giving a PowerPoint presentation covering what we all can do to prepare ourselves for something we hope won’t happen – but might!
He will have handouts available and will be there to respond to any questions you might have. Do come! Coffee, tea, and goodies will be available in the upstairs room at 9:45am.
The church is located at 18354 8th Ave NW, Shoreline 98177 near the 4-corners business district.
