Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting January 6, 2020
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Shoreline City Council meeting, Monday, January 6, 2020, 7pm, City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.
Action Item 8(a)Adopting Ordinance No. 871 - Amending Certain Sections of the Shoreline Development Code to Provide for Townhouse Design Standards
The Council discussed the proposed Development Code amendments on November 25, 2019. During the discussion, Council identified questions and/or concerns on several of the amendments that may result in modifications by the City Council to the Planning Commission recommendation.
Action Item 8(b) Adopting Ordinance No. 874 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Section 3.35.150 – Establishing the Municipal Arts Fund and Providing for Funding From 1% of Capital Improvement Plan Funding for Certain Capital Improvement Plan Projects
In 2002, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 312 creating the Municipal Art Fund to provide funding for the City’s public art program. Recognizing that current revenues alone are not enough to build and sustain the robust Public Art Program the City has begun, other funding sources are needed. Staff recommends amending SMC 3.35.150 to redefine funding for the Municipal Art Fund and the City’s Public Art Program by expanding and clarifying the list of City capital projects that provide a 1% contribution to the Municipal Art Fund or to the Public Art Program.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of Resolution No. 451 - Amending the Recreation Program Refund Policy and Procedures
Currently, 100% of the summer camp fee is required at time of registration. Requiring payment in full at the time of summer camp registration creates an obstacle for many families. The new process requires a non-refundable deposit for each registration at the time of registration, with three (3) subsequent payments to be made over a three-month period. Equitable access to PRCS programs and services is a top priority across the Department.
