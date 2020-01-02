Bridge lessons start January 8, 2020

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Come learn how to play Bridge -- the Greatest Game.

In this 10-lesson series for beginning Bridge players, we'll start with the very basics -- suits, ranks, tricks, and trumps. 

Then we'll move into the ideas of auctions, contracts, declarers, and defenders. 

Before you know it, we'll be talking about artificial bids, defensive signals, and (legally) communicating with your partner throughout the auction and play.

By the end of the series, you'll be ready to practice your Bridge skills in social games or in entry-level competitive games.

For players with a bit more experience, consider attending specific lessons; see the syllabus at the linked blog entry below.

Wednesday evenings, 7pm to 9:30pm, January 8 to March 18 (no class March 4).
Seattle Bridge Center, 1539 NE 145th St, Seattle 98125

Cost: $10 per person per night. Pay as you go. Materials for skipped lessons available for $3/week.
More details and a syllabus are available here

Please let us know you're coming! Send email to SeattleBridgeCenter@gmail.com 

A contact name and phone number are toward the end of the blog entry here.



