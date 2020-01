Bridge lessons start January 8, 2020

Before you know it, we'll be talking about artificial bids, defensive signals, and (legally) communicating with your partner throughout the auction and play.By the end of the series, you'll be ready to practice your Bridge skills in social games or in entry-level competitive games.For players with a bit more experience, consider attending specific lessons; see the syllabus at the linked blog entry below.Wednesday evenings, 7pm to 9:30pm, January 8 to March 18 (no class March 4).Cost: $10 per person per night. Pay as you go. Materials for skipped lessons available for $3/week.More details and a syllabus are available here Please let us know you're coming! Send email to SeattleBridgeCenter@gmail.com