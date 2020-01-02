Possible strike of Swedish health care workers

Thursday, January 2, 2020

The SEIU and Swedish - Providence have been in contract negotiations for nine months. They appear to be at an impasse.

If SEIU strikes, it seems possible that it will affect services at the large Swedish Primary Care Clinic at the 4-Corners Business District on Richmond Beach Road in Shoreline.

MLT News is covering the story closely because of the presence of the Swedish Edmonds Hospital in South County. Workers move closer to strike as union rejects latest proposals from Swedish.

Swedish spokespeople declined to comment on the Swedish Primary Care clinic status but promised information when they have something to share.


