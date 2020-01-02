Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 - 3pm at the Lake Forest Park Library, lower level Town Center, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE.





Siobhan McComb





Your Zero Waste Home: Save Money While Living a Sustainable Life



With an emphasis on financial and resource effectiveness, this class will add value to your daily routine regardless of your budget, lifestyle or how much you want to hug a tree.



Topics will include food and personal care product waste, shopping tips and tricks, housekeeping and zero waste skills, our actions and how they shape the world’s behaviors, and resource mindfulness.



Attendees will leave this class better prepared to deal with the onslaught of waste associated with the activities of daily living.



Presenter Siobhan McComb, is an entrepreneur, community educator-presenter, wife and mother of two with a passion for the environment. For the past 9+ years her family has been transitioning to a zero waste lifestyle.



Sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library.





