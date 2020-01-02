Get answers about Medicare at the Shoreline Library Monday

Questions About Medicare?

Note that a barrier has been installed so you can no longer make a left turn from NE 175th into the library entrance.



Location: Small Meeting Room

Description: The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).



SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions.



Registration required. Please stop by the Information Desk or call the Shoreline Library to make a one-hour appointment, 206-362-7550.













Date: 1/6/2020Start Time: 1:00 PMEnd Time: 5:00 PMLibrary: Shoreline Library