2020 yoga session at Tree House Iyengar Yoga Studio begins Monday

Sunday, January 5, 2020

Class session at Tree House Iyengar Yoga

The New Year 2020 yoga session at Tree House Iyengar Yoga Studio located in Shoreline is starting on January 6.

We offer Iyengar Yoga classes, new Hatha yoga classes, and many workshops.

You can sign up by emailing us at info@thiyoga.com, calling 206-361-YOGA (9642), or drop in 15 minutes before your class.

If you are new to Tree House, your first class is free!

Explore our classes at our website.

Tree House Iyengar Yoga, 20011 Ballinger Way NE, Suite 209. Shoreline 98155




