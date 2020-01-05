Ridgecrest food drive gathers 1,117 pounds of food for Hopelink

Sunday, January 5, 2020

Big THANK YOU to everyone who donated and helped with the Ridgecrest Food Drive! 

Special thanks to Cafe Aroma and the Ridgecrest Pub for being the collection sites this year. 

Each time we took donations in to Hopelink, they were so thankful. All donations to them have been down this year, so what we were able to collect was truly appreciated. 

What we can do together as a "community" is incredible. Together we were able to donate 1,117 pounds of food to Hopelink - Shoreline's Food Bank.

Patty Hale
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Food Drive Organizer



