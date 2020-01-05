Wrestling: Shorewood wins the championship at the Shoreline Invite

|Shorewood wrestlers and coaches
It was a banner day for the Shorewood Wrestling team as they took home the championship trophy for the 2020 Shoreline Invite. With three champions and eleven placers total the Thunderbirds easily out paced the field with 187.5 team points. Second place North Creek scored 154.5 points.
|#1 Fan Geneva Norton, showing tournament trophy,
flanked by sons Coaches Derek and Clark Norton
WesCo 3A South Shoreline Invitational, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Shorecrest High School.
Shorewood was led by a strong cast of underclassmen and impressive ability to pin.
|120: Quincy Laflin 1st Place
Sophomore Quincy Laflin at 120 pounds and Freshman Isaac Van Horn at 126 pounds each captured their first ever individual tournament titles, while Freshman Hunter Tibodeau grabbed his second title at 182 pounds.
|126: Isaac Van Horn 1st Place
The trio of champions were joined by four other underclassmen placers.
|132: Joseph Rivera 2nd Place and Aidan Jung 3rd Place
Along the way the T-Birds pinned their opponents twenty times, with Aidan Jung at 132 pounds and Kody Carpenter at 145 pounds each tallying three pins as they took third place.
|138: Kurt Tanaka 2nd Place
|145: Kody Carpenter 3rd Place
|160: Cole Becker 3rd Place
|170: RJ Buchheit 4th Place
|182: Hunter Tibodeau 1st Place
|195: Max Null 2nd Place
|220: Isaac Kabuchi 4th Place
The next meet is Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home against Archbishop Murphy at 5:30pm and Mountlake Terrace at 7pm. Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133
