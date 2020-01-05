Wrestling: Shorewood wins the championship at the Shoreline Invite









WesCo 3A South Shoreline Invitational, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Shorecrest High School.





Shorewood was led by a strong cast of underclassmen and impressive ability to pin.





120: Quincy Laflin 1st Place





Sophomore Quincy Laflin at 120 pounds and Freshman Isaac Van Horn at 126 pounds each captured their first ever individual tournament titles, while Freshman Hunter Tibodeau grabbed his second title at 182 pounds.





126: Isaac Van Horn 1st Place

The trio of champions were joined by four other underclassmen placers.



132: Joseph Rivera 2nd Place and Aidan Jung 3rd Place

Along the way the T-Birds pinned their opponents twenty times, with Aidan Jung at 132 pounds and Kody Carpenter at 145 pounds each tallying three pins as they took third place.



138: Kurt Tanaka 2nd Place