Shoreline City Councilmembers help shape policy on regional, state, and federal levels
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
|Shoreline City Council
Back row: Keith Scully, Valerie Snider, Annette Ademasu, Laura Mork, Chris Roberts
Front: Mayor Betsy Robertson, Deputy Mayor Eben Pobee
In addition to their duties of setting City policy, laws, and regulations; establishing the City’s budget; and approving contracts for services, Shoreline City Councilmembers also represent Shoreline residents on many different local and national committees.
Councilmember
Committees
Annette Ademasu
-King County-Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) (alt.)
Laura Mork
-Association of Washington Cities
-King County-Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C)
Eben Pobee
-Association of Washington Cities
-SeaShore Transportation Forum
-North King County Coalition on Homelessness
-North Urban Human Services Alliance
Chris Roberts
-Association of Washington Cities
-WA State Tribal Opioid and Fentanyl Response Taskforce
Betsy Robertson
-Seattle Conservation Corps Advisory Committee
Keith Scully
-Association of Washington Cities
-Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Agency
Valerie Snider
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