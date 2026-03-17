Shoreline City Councilmembers help shape policy on regional, state, and federal levels

Shoreline City Council

Back row: Keith Scully, Valerie Snider, Annette Ademasu, Laura Mork, Chris Roberts

Front: Mayor Betsy Robertson, Deputy Mayor Eben Pobee

In addition to their duties of setting City policy, laws, and regulations; establishing the City’s budget; and approving contracts for services, Shoreline City Councilmembers also represent Shoreline residents on many different local and national committees. In addition to their duties of setting City policy, laws, and regulations; establishing the City’s budget; and approving contracts for services, Shoreline City Councilmembers also represent Shoreline residents on many different local and national committees.





These committees play critical roles in establishing regional, state, and federal policies.





Below is a list of the many different committees Shoreline Councilmembers have been appointed to for 2026.



