Shoreline City Councilmembers help shape policy on regional, state, and federal levels

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Shoreline City Council
Back row: Keith Scully, Valerie Snider, Annette Ademasu, Laura Mork, Chris Roberts
Front: Mayor Betsy Robertson, Deputy Mayor Eben Pobee

In addition to their duties of setting City policy, laws, and regulations; establishing the City’s budget; and approving contracts for services, Shoreline City Councilmembers also represent Shoreline residents on many different local and national committees. 

These committees play critical roles in establishing regional, state, and federal policies.

Below is a list of the many different committees Shoreline Councilmembers have been appointed to for 2026.

Councilmember

Committees

Annette Ademasu

-King County-Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) (alt.)


-National League of Cities

  • Transportation and Infrastructure Services 
  • Federal Advocacy Committee

-Sound Cities Association

  • Board of Directors
  • King Conservation District Advisory Committee
  • Affordable Housing Committee (alt.)
  • Growth Management Planning Council (alt.)

Laura Mork

-Association of Washington Cities 

  • Legislative Priorities Committee

-King County-Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C)


-National League of Cities

  • Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee

-Sound Cities Association

  • Public Issues Committee
  • Solid Waste Advisory Committee
  • Regional Water Quality Committee (RWQC) 

Eben Pobee

-Association of Washington Cities

  •  Education Training Advisory Committee

-SeaShore Transportation Forum



-North King County Coalition on Homelessness



-North Urban Human Services Alliance


 

Chris Roberts

-Association of Washington Cities

  • Federal Legislative Committee (chair)

-National League of Cities

  •  Board of Directors
  • Local Indigenous Leaders
  • Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations (FAIR)

-Puget Sound Regional Council

  • Executive Board
  • Operations Committee

-WA State Tribal Opioid and Fentanyl Response Taskforce


 

Betsy Robertson

-Sound Cities Association

  • King County Regional Homelessness Authority

-Seattle Conservation Corps Advisory Committee


 

Keith Scully

-Association of Washington Cities

  • Shoreline Hearing Board
  • Sentencing Guidelines Commission

-Lake Ballinger Forum


-Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Agency


 

Valerie Snider

-Sound Cities Association

  • Emergency Management Advisory Council

  


Posted by DKH at 12:51 AM
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