New program introduces youth to ice hockey

Wednesday, March 18, 2026


The Seattle Torrent, USA Hockey, Bauer Hockey, and Seattle Red Hawks Girls Hockey are excited to launch a new program designed to introduce youth to hockey and provide a pathway to getting started playing hockey. 

The Ready. Set. Skate program is an 8-week beginner program for youth ages 5-10, focused on making a first hockey experience fun, welcoming, and confidence-building.

Through This Program, Young Athletes Will:
  • Learn foundational skating and hockey skills
  • Experience the sport alongside the Seattle Torrent community
  • Receive a brand-new Bauer equipment package to keep
Each Player Receives:
  • Full protective gear
  • Seattle Torrent practice jersey & bag
  • Two tickets to a Seattle Torrent home game
Location: Lynnwood Ice Center; 19803 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA

Program Timeline
  • Bauer Fitting Day: March 31, 2026
  • Sessions: April 19- June 7 (Sundays | 4:30-5:30pm)
LEARN MORE: More information here


Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
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