New program introduces youth to ice hockey
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
The Seattle Torrent, USA Hockey, Bauer Hockey, and Seattle Red Hawks Girls Hockey are excited to launch a new program designed to introduce youth to hockey and provide a pathway to getting started playing hockey.
The Ready. Set. Skate program is an 8-week beginner program for youth ages 5-10, focused on making a first hockey experience fun, welcoming, and confidence-building.
Through This Program, Young Athletes Will:
Program Timeline
Through This Program, Young Athletes Will:
- Learn foundational skating and hockey skills
- Experience the sport alongside the Seattle Torrent community
- Receive a brand-new Bauer equipment package to keep
- Full protective gear
- Seattle Torrent practice jersey & bag
- Two tickets to a Seattle Torrent home game
Program Timeline
- Bauer Fitting Day: March 31, 2026
- Sessions: April 19- June 7 (Sundays | 4:30-5:30pm)
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