Who Are You Going to Call? – A discussion on assisted living and memory care.

– A discussion on assisted living and memory care.





How do you know which communities are able to provide the care that is needed, how do you know if they are in compliance and safe, how do you actually find what you need without making 100s of calls and touring many, many communities?





Call a Senior Housing Advisor.





Presented by Adrienne Miller, Forever Care Services, LLC





Thursday November 13, 2025 from 2:15 - 3:15pm



FREE but please REGISTER: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536













When it’s time to find assisted living or memory care for yourself or a loved one, who do you call?