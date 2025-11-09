Who Are You Going to Call? – A discussion on assisted living and memory care

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Who Are You Going to Call? – A discussion on assisted living and memory care.

When it’s time to find assisted living or memory care for yourself or a loved one, who do you call? 

How do you know which communities are able to provide the care that is needed, how do you know if they are in compliance and safe, how do you actually find what you need without making 100s of calls and touring many, many communities? 

Call a Senior Housing Advisor. 

Presented by Adrienne Miller, Forever Care Services, LLC

Thursday November 13, 2025 from 2:15 - 3:15pm

FREE but please REGISTER: Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536



Posted by DKH at 4:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  