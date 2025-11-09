Rotary Fundraiser to End Polio raises over a thousand dollars
Sunday, November 9, 2025
|The percentage from LFBar&Grill plus cash donations raised over a thousand dollars
Thank you to the community of Lake Forest Park. You participated in the eradication of polio event on October 24, 2025 at the Lake Forest Bar & Grill. It was an amazing event. Our community of family and friends made it possible to celebrate World Eradicate Polio day.
Thank you again to everyone our community. You understand the power of service.
A special thanks goes to Jacquelyn Luecken, catering manager, and all the staff at the Lake Forest Bar and Grill.
eradication of polio around the world. There are only two countries left that need eradication power - Afghanistan and Pakistan.
$367.83 cash/check donations at the door, plus $865.44 from the LFP Grill for a portion of what diners spent that night = $1,233.27
Thank you from Lake Forest Park Rotary.
