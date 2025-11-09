Rotary Fundraiser to End Polio raises over a thousand dollars

Sunday, November 9, 2025

The percentage from LFBar&Grill plus cash donations raised over a thousand dollars

Thank you to the community of Lake Forest Park. You participated in the eradication of polio event on October 24, 2025 at the Lake Forest Bar & Grill. It was an amazing event. Our community of family and friends made it possible to celebrate World Eradicate Polio day.

Thank you again to everyone our community. You understand the power of service.

A special thanks goes to Jacquelyn Luecken, catering manager, and all the staff at the Lake Forest Bar and Grill.

A check will be mailed to Rotary International to support the eradication of polio around the world. There are only two countries left that need eradication power - Afghanistan and Pakistan.

$367.83 cash/check donations at the door, plus $865.44 from the LFP Grill for a portion of what diners spent that night = $1,233.27

Thank you from Lake Forest Park Rotary.


Posted by DKH at 4:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  