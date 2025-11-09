

RBCC Players Present: A Christmas Story The Musical

December 12 & 19, 2025 – 7:30pm

December 13 & 20, 2025 – 2:00pm & 7:30pm

All seats reserved.

Purchase early for best seats.





Set in 1940s Indiana, the musical follows nine-year-old Ralphie Parker, who dreams of receiving a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. As he navigates childhood obstacles like bullies, schoolyard dares, and a strict teacher, Ralphie’s holiday quest unfolds with warmth and humor.





His vivid daydreams and quirky family - including his gruff but loving father and gentle mother - add to the heartwarming nostalgia of the story.





The musical blends catchy songs, lively dance numbers, and author, Jean Shepard’s signature narration to capture the spirit of a classic American Christmas.





With a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, A Christmas Story: The Musical celebrates childhood wonder, family traditions, and the timeless message that sometimes, the best gifts are the ones we never expect.













Tickets: $12.50 - $20.00A Christmas Story: The Musical is a stage adaptation of the beloved 1983 film.