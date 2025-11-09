RBCC Players Present: A Christmas Story The Musical

Sunday, November 9, 2025


RBCC Players Present: A Christmas Story The Musical
  • December 12 & 19, 2025 – 7:30pm
  • December 13 & 20, 2025 – 2:00pm & 7:30pm
Tickets: $12.50 - $20.00
A Christmas Story: The Musical is a stage adaptation of the beloved 1983 film. 

Set in 1940s Indiana, the musical follows nine-year-old Ralphie Parker, who dreams of receiving a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. As he navigates childhood obstacles like bullies, schoolyard dares, and a strict teacher, Ralphie’s holiday quest unfolds with warmth and humor. 

His vivid daydreams and quirky family - including his gruff but loving father and gentle mother - add to the heartwarming nostalgia of the story. 

The musical blends catchy songs, lively dance numbers, and author, Jean Shepard’s signature narration to capture the spirit of a classic American Christmas. 

With a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, A Christmas Story: The Musical celebrates childhood wonder, family traditions, and the timeless message that sometimes, the best gifts are the ones we never expect.



Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  