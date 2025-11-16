Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center November 21, 2025

Join us at the Senior Center for TRIVIA NIGHT - written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champions Leah Caglio and Sally Neumann of Head in the Clouds Trivia.









Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun. There will be prizes.Doors open at 6:30pmGames from 7pm to 9pm21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register your team of 6 for $60.Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity CenterShoreline, WA 98155206-365-1536