Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center November 21, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025

Join us at the Senior Center for TRIVIA NIGHT - written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champions Leah Caglio and Sally Neumann of Head in the Clouds Trivia.

Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun. There will be prizes.

Friday, November 21, 2025
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7pm to 9pm

21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.

Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register your team of 6 for $60.

Purchase your tickets here

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE Bldg G
Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536


Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  