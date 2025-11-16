Shorewood girls soccer eliminated from 3A State Tournament

By TCA



OH, THE AGONY… THE AGONY



After months of relentless hope, it is extinguished in the hinterlands of eastern Washington – Lost In Spokane. There was only one team in twenty that could experience the Ecstasy, but ‘tis better to have played and lost, than never to have played at all.





But the odds get lower as fatigue and injuries take their toll, even as you face bigger, stronger, faster teams in the 3A State Tournament.







Last Tuesday night, #19 Shorewood faced off against #14 Ridgeline in the First Round, and the Falcons duly humbled the Stormrays, 4-1.





Would Shorecrest trade places for this dance? Of course they would, as their hopes to go to the ball were dashed the prior Thursday in the District Tournament, by Edmonds-Woodway, 1-2.





In case you were wondering, Edmonds-Woodway was in turn knocked out in the First Round by Silas; Ridgeline was itself eliminated in the Second Round by Bellevue. There have been thrills and ecstasy along the way, but it ends in agony, at least for another year.





But would they do it again - you betcha! And we will, see you again next year, as the soccer ball turns…



EPILOGUE:





For those of you die-hard fanatics still reading, the State quarter-finals have concluded, and these are the teams that have moved on to the semi-finals: #3 Bellevue, #4 Eastside Catholic, #7 Roosevelt, #9 Liberty.





#1 Gig Harbor was unexpectedly knocked out by Liberty in a massive upset.





Who will get to claim the title of Class 3A Soccer State Champion, and grasp the prized goblet? You’ll hafta go to Sparks Stadium in Puyallup next weekend to find out!



We recognize and salute Shoreline’s departing seniors:



#2 Scarlett VonGunten, Defense (SW)

#4 Harper Emanuel, Defense (SW)

#5 Jasmine Bea Lumbera, Forward (SW)

#13 Shineun Moon, Forward (SW)

#14 Jasmyn Jacobs, Defense (SW)

#16 Andjela Vojnovic, Forward (SW)

#20 Frankie Lara, Midfield (SW)

#6 Anika Wallace, Defense (SC)

#7 Mia Lund, Midfield (SC)

#10 Summer Suleiman, Midfield (SC)

#11 Emma Lund, Defense (SC)

#18 Izzy Neely-Holmes, Defense (SC)





