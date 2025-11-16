NEMCo annual Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop December 6, 2025

NEMCo is excited to host its annual Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop





Explore water and sanitation safety techniques

Learn how to assemble various types of go-bags

Practice simple yet effective first aid and tourniquet skills

Discover radio communication options for when cell and internet service is unavailable









This year’s theme centers on empowering community members to take action during the critical early hours following an emergency or a disaster. Through a series of engaging presentations, participants will learn practical strategies for personal and family emergency preparedness.The workshop will also feature hands-on demo stations where attendees can:All activities will take place in a fun, interactive environment led by our experienced volunteers.Don’t miss the grand finale, a live fire demonstration where you’ll learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher!