NEMCo annual Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop December 6, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025

NEMCo is excited to host its annual Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop

This year’s theme centers on empowering community members to take action during the critical early hours following an emergency or a disaster. Through a series of engaging presentations, participants will learn practical strategies for personal and family emergency preparedness.

The workshop will also feature hands-on demo stations where attendees can:
  • Explore water and sanitation safety techniques
  • Learn how to assemble various types of go-bags
  • Practice simple yet effective first aid and tourniquet skills
  • Discover radio communication options for when cell and internet service is unavailable
All activities will take place in a fun, interactive environment led by our experienced volunteers.

Don’t miss the grand finale, a live fire demonstration where you’ll learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher!


