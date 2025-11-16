NEMCo annual Community Emergency Preparedness Workshop December 6, 2025
Sunday, November 16, 2025
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: Check-in at 8:30 AM - Workshop: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- Location: Shoreline Fire Station 51 in Kenmore 7220 NE 181st.
- Contact: NEMCo.outreach@gmail.com
- Website: NorthshoreEMC.com
This year’s theme centers on empowering community members to take action during the critical early hours following an emergency or a disaster. Through a series of engaging presentations, participants will learn practical strategies for personal and family emergency preparedness.
The workshop will also feature hands-on demo stations where attendees can:
- Explore water and sanitation safety techniques
- Learn how to assemble various types of go-bags
- Practice simple yet effective first aid and tourniquet skills
- Discover radio communication options for when cell and internet service is unavailable
Don’t miss the grand finale, a live fire demonstration where you’ll learn how to properly use a fire extinguisher!
