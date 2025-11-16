Free Excel classes at the Shoreline Library
Sunday, November 16, 2025
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
For Adults.
Cost: FREE
Please register here
Microsoft Excel Level 1
Monday, November 24, 10:30am-12pm
Discover Excel for work or home.
Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
Microsoft Excel Level 2
Monday, December 1, 10:30am-12pm
Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.
Microsoft Excel Level 3
Monday, December 8, 10:30am-12pm
Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.
