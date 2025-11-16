Free Excel classes at the Shoreline Library

For Adults.Cost: FREEMonday, November 24, 10:30am-12pmDiscover Excel for work or home.Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.Monday, December 1, 10:30am-12pmGet more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.Monday, December 8, 10:30am-12pmPractice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.