Free Excel classes at the Shoreline Library

Sunday, November 16, 2025


Computer Classes at the Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
For Adults.
Cost: FREE

Please register here

Microsoft Excel Level 1

Monday, November 24, 10:30am-12pm
Discover Excel for work or home.
Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.

Microsoft Excel Level 2

Monday, December 1, 10:30am-12pm
Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.

Microsoft Excel Level 3

Monday, December 8, 10:30am-12pm
Practice powerful functions and analysis tools such as PivotTables.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 2 proficiency.


Posted by DKH at 1:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  