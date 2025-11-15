Modern Energy, Classic Charm, Shorecrest's Emma Shines

Emma and Harriet, played by Abigail Poor and Moira Ellis

Shorecrest High School presents Emma!





This is still the story of Emma Woodhouse, the beautiful, clever, rich, and determinedly single young woman who delights in engineering the romantic lives of others. But this is certainly not your grandmother’s Emma.





Hamill’s adaptation has Emma gleefully breaking the fourth wall, sprinkles in contemporary flourishes, and keeps the story moving with irresistible momentum.



Bradley Atherton’s Mr. Woodhouse steals laughter every time he steps onstage. He has impeccable comedic timing—especially when it comes to his earnest obsession with gruel.



Natalia Encinosa’s Mrs. Bates is a masterclass in precision. Her rapid-fire cadence and tone create just the right amount of irritation for both the audience and the characters, without tipping into a caricature. She walks the line beautifully.



Max Ferrer’s Frank Churchill arrives with the energy of a charismatic guest star. He shares vibrant chemistry with Abigail Poor’s Emma, and he communicates his character’s secret longing for Jane Fairfax—played by Georgia Bagley—with longing looks and subtle nuance in every glance.



Georgia Bagley embodies Jane Fairfax's duality of Jane’s frosty reserve— around Emma—while also portraying the vulnerability of a young woman in difficult circumstances, bound to a love interest who refuses to commit. The contrast makes her performance compelling.



Sofia Dessal shines as Mrs. Weston, bringing thoughtful physicality to the role—from her posture to the careful movement around her pregnancy. Her heartfelt monologue to George Knightley carries genuine emotional weight, grounding the play in a moment of deep sincerity.



The central trio of Emma Woodhouse (Abigail Poor), George Knightley (Ciaran Stevens), and Harriet Smith (Moira Ellis) forms the beating heart of the production.



Abigail Poor’s Emma is a delight as the spoiled yet sweet-natured, foolish at times but never foolish at heart Emma Woodhouse. She captures Emma’s growth with a confidence and warmth that makes the character truly shine.



Ciaran Stevens gives George Knightley an effortless charm. His gentle sincerity and unforced earnestness make “uncool” look effortlessly cool.



Moira Ellis brings Harriet Smith to life with bright-eyed innocence and natural comedic instinct. She leans into Harriet’s obliviousness without ever reducing her to a fool, creating a character the audience roots for from the start.



Special applause goes to sound designer Palmer Hefferan. Her musical choices elevate the entire production, offering modern textures that bridge Regency sensibilities with contemporary flair. The music enhances the narrative with thoughtful intention.



The choreography infuses the show with playful energy. Audiences arrive expecting a refined Regency quadrille and instead are treated to something delightfully closer to “Hot to Go”



This production proves that even centuries later, Emma's world still shines brilliantly, playfully, and entirely on its own terms.











November 13-16 & 20-23
Review by Kindle Carpp

Kate Hamill's fresh take on Jane Austen's Emma delivers a spirited, fast-paced retelling that honors the beloved classic while giving it a bold, modern pulse. The major characters and plot points remain intact—at its core.