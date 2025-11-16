Jobs: Shoreline Fire Facilities Manager

The Facilities Manager oversees daily operations, coordinates with contractors and vendors, manages capital improvements, and contributes to long-term planning for all Shoreline Fire Department facilities.





This is an excellent opportunity to make a meaningful impact while working in a supportive, mission-driven environment. The position includes a competitive compensation package, comprehensive benefits for employees and families, and the opportunity to serve alongside a dedicated public safety team.





The application period closes on November 30, 2025 at 11:59 PST.









Full job details can be found at www.shorelinefire.com





If you have questions, feel free to reach out to the Shoreline Fire Department at employment@shorelinefire.com





APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



Cover letter

Resume

Letters of Reference (optional) Submit completed packet: via email:



Please include position you’re applying for in the subject line



OR mail to:

Shoreline Fire Department Attn: Human Resources - Facilities Manager

17525 Aurora Ave N Shoreline, WA 98133





