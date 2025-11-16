Jobs: Shoreline Fire Facilities Manager
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Salary range $7,354 - 10,113/month DOE and time in position*
Full benefits see www.shorelinefire.com
Shoreline Fire is looking for a motivated and experienced individual with a background in facilities, maintenance, construction, or project coordination—someone who understands the importance of reliable infrastructure in supporting frontline emergency response.
The Facilities Manager oversees daily operations, coordinates with contractors and vendors, manages capital improvements, and contributes to long-term planning for all Shoreline Fire Department facilities.
This is an excellent opportunity to make a meaningful impact while working in a supportive, mission-driven environment. The position includes a competitive compensation package, comprehensive benefits for employees and families, and the opportunity to serve alongside a dedicated public safety team.
The application period closes on November 30, 2025 at 11:59 PST.
Full job details can be found at www.shorelinefire.com
If you have questions, feel free to reach out to the Shoreline Fire Department at employment@shorelinefire.com.
*Salary is based on the 2024 CBA with IAFF Local 1760. Subject to change with new contract. Please refer to website for current Wage Scale & CBA: www.shorelinefire.com.
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
Submit requested information by the application deadline: November 30, 2025 at 11:59pm
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
Submit requested information by the application deadline: November 30, 2025 at 11:59pm
- Cover letter
- Resume
- Letters of Reference (optional)
Please include position you’re applying for in the subject line
OR mail to:
Shoreline Fire Department Attn: Human Resources - Facilities Manager
17525 Aurora Ave N Shoreline, WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment