Friends of the Richmond Beach Library book sale November 22, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025

Friends of the Richmond Beach Library will hold their annual November Book Sale on Saturday, November 22, 2025 from 11am - 3pm at the library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177.

The Friends’ book sale offers titles for every interest, including fiction, mysteries and thrillers, history, inspirational, cookbooks, gardening, children's books, DVDs and CDs

Proceeds of book sales are used for programs that the library does not fund including ongoing preschool and toddler Story Times, facilitators for the monthly Wisdom Cafes, books for the monthly book club, and regular Pizza and Books gatherings at Einstein Middle School where students come together to eat pizza and talk about what they are currently reading. 

Books are donated by library patrons.


