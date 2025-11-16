Lake Forest Park is now an Adopt-a-Drain community









Storm drains in Lake Forest Park often flow directly to creeks, Lake Washington, and eventually Puget Sound, acting as a conduit for trash and pollutants.



What can I do?



Volunteers adopt a storm drain in their neighborhood and keep it clear of leaves, trash, and other debris to reduce the amount of pollution which enters our waterways and help prevent localized flooding.









How do I get involved?

Sign up online ! Individuals, community organizations, and businesses can participate.

! Individuals, community organizations, and businesses can participate. Visit adopt-a-drain.org to adopt a storm drain in your neighborhood.

to adopt a storm drain in your neighborhood. Keep your storm drain clear. Use a broom or rake to sweep leaves, trash, and other debris off the drain surface year-round.

Use a broom or rake to sweep leaves, trash, and other debris off the drain surface year-round. Track your impact. Enter the estimated total of debris you collect into your online account so we can track results.

Enter the estimated total of debris you collect into your online account so we can track results. Lead by example! Let others know about your commitment. Tell them how they can help prevent water pollution.

You can volunteer a small amount of your time for cleaner waterways and healthier communities.

Adopt-a-Drain is a free community program where residents commit to monitoring and cleaning a local storm drain to prevent pollution and flooding.