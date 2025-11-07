Openings in Northwest Girlchoir for girls in grades 1 - 6 - sign up or visit

Friday, November 7, 2025

Come sing with Northwest Girlchoir this December!

Open enrollment for Grades 1-4 is happening right now, and Grades 4-6 can request a voice placement for one of our older choirs!

Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence for girls and youth beyond the gender binary. 

In a joyful and supportive environment, choristers in Northwest Girlchoir sing, learn, and grow - as musicians and as young people. We are located near Northgate and are accessible by light rail and bus!

Choirs Grades 1-4: Online registration is open now for singers in grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì! At the Liebe level (grades 1-2), folk songs, dances, and games make up our curriculum, helping our youngest singers learn to make music together. Yǒu Yì (grades 3-4) expands on these folk songs and games, giving singers the opportunity to begin learning musical notation and singing unison choral music.Sign up online here!

Choirs Grades 4-6: Singers in grades 4-6 can schedule a voice placement taking place December 1 and 2, 2025 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this December! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more here.

Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and we encourage families to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at (206) 527-2900.

Want to check out the choir before enrolling? Join us for December Visiting Days (Grades 1-4)!
Students in grades 1-4 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's choirs for a free rehearsal. Visit here to learn more and sign up! 

Rehearsal Visit Options:
  • Liebe (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 1-2) – Tuesday, December 2 OR Tuesday, December 9 | 4:30-5:15pm
  • Yǒu Yì (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 3-4) – Monday, December 1 OR Monday, December 8 | 5:00-6:00pm
Parents of visiting singers are welcome to wait in our Family Room and will enter the classroom for the last five minutes of rehearsal. NWGC staff and parents will be available to answer any questions you may have.

NOTE: This experience is designed for your child, with a brief visit for parents. A child must be present in order for a parent to visit.

We require each family to provide contact information for safety purposes, either via the online sign-up form or a physical form upon arrival.

Come find your voice at Northwest Girlchoir!

Questions? Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at (206) 527-2900.


