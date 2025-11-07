Openings in Northwest Girlchoir for girls in grades 1 - 6 - sign up or visit

Come sing with Northwest Girlchoir this December!

Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence for girls and youth beyond the gender binary.









Choirs Grades 1-4: Online registration is open now for singers in grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì! At the Liebe level (grades 1-2), folk songs, dances, and games make up our curriculum, helping our youngest singers learn to make music together. Yǒu Yì (grades 3-4) expands on these folk songs and games, giving singers the opportunity to begin learning musical notation and singing unison choral music.



Choirs Grades 4-6: Singers in grades 4-6 can schedule a voice placement taking place December 1 and 2, 2025 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this December! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours.



Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and we encourage families to apply. Contact



Want to check out the choir before enrolling? Join us for December Visiting Days (Grades 1-4)!

Students in grades 1-4 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's choirs for a free rehearsal.



Rehearsal Visit Options:

Liebe (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 1-2) – Tuesday, December 2 OR Tuesday, December 9 | 4:30-5:15pm

Yǒu Yì (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 3-4) – Monday, December 1 OR Monday, December 8 | 5:00-6:00pm Parents of visiting singers are welcome to wait in our Family Room and will enter the classroom for the last five minutes of rehearsal. NWGC staff and parents will be available to answer any questions you may have. In a joyful and supportive environment, choristers in Northwest Girlchoir sing, learn, and grow - as musicians and as young people. We are located near Northgate and are accessible by light rail and bus!



NOTE: This experience is designed for your child, with a brief visit for parents. A child must be present in order for a parent to visit.