Openings in Northwest Girlchoir for girls in grades 1 - 6 - sign up or visit
Friday, November 7, 2025
Open enrollment for Grades 1-4 is happening right now, and Grades 4-6 can request a voice placement for one of our older choirs!
Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence for girls and youth beyond the gender binary.
In a joyful and supportive environment, choristers in Northwest Girlchoir sing, learn, and grow - as musicians and as young people. We are located near Northgate and are accessible by light rail and bus!
Choirs Grades 1-4: Online registration is open now for singers in grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì! At the Liebe level (grades 1-2), folk songs, dances, and games make up our curriculum, helping our youngest singers learn to make music together. Yǒu Yì (grades 3-4) expands on these folk songs and games, giving singers the opportunity to begin learning musical notation and singing unison choral music.Sign up online here!
Choirs Grades 4-6: Singers in grades 4-6 can schedule a voice placement taking place December 1 and 2, 2025 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this December! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more here.
Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and we encourage families to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at (206) 527-2900.
Want to check out the choir before enrolling? Join us for December Visiting Days (Grades 1-4)!
Students in grades 1-4 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's choirs for a free rehearsal. Visit here to learn more and sign up!
Rehearsal Visit Options:
Choirs Grades 1-4: Online registration is open now for singers in grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì! At the Liebe level (grades 1-2), folk songs, dances, and games make up our curriculum, helping our youngest singers learn to make music together. Yǒu Yì (grades 3-4) expands on these folk songs and games, giving singers the opportunity to begin learning musical notation and singing unison choral music.Sign up online here!
Choirs Grades 4-6: Singers in grades 4-6 can schedule a voice placement taking place December 1 and 2, 2025 to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this December! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more here.
Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and we encourage families to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at (206) 527-2900.
Want to check out the choir before enrolling? Join us for December Visiting Days (Grades 1-4)!
Students in grades 1-4 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's choirs for a free rehearsal. Visit here to learn more and sign up!
Rehearsal Visit Options:
- Liebe (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 1-2) – Tuesday, December 2 OR Tuesday, December 9 | 4:30-5:15pm
- Yǒu Yì (Non-Auditioned Choir Grades 3-4) – Monday, December 1 OR Monday, December 8 | 5:00-6:00pm
NOTE: This experience is designed for your child, with a brief visit for parents. A child must be present in order for a parent to visit.
We require each family to provide contact information for safety purposes, either via the online sign-up form or a physical form upon arrival.
Come find your voice at Northwest Girlchoir!
Questions? Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at (206) 527-2900.
0 comments:
Post a Comment