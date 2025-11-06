Shoreline Police Training: November 6 in Meridian Park and North City Neighborhoods

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline Police Training: November 6 in Meridian Park and North City Neighborhoods

On November 6, 2025 from 12:00 to 9:00pm, Shoreline Police will be conducting training exercises at two properties at N 175th Street and Ashworth Avenue N and potentially at a third property located near 10th Avenue NE and N 185th Street. 

The building search trainings will involve small groups of officers walking around and into the buildings.

While these types of training can be inconvenient, they are critical for our Police officers to get the experience they need to better serve our community.


Posted by DKH at 5:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  