Shoreline Police Training: November 6 in Meridian Park and North City Neighborhoods

On November 6, 2025 from 12:00 to 9:00pm, Shoreline Police will be conducting training exercises at two properties at N 175th Street and Ashworth Avenue N and potentially at a third property located near 10th Avenue NE and N 185th Street.





The building search trainings will involve small groups of officers walking around and into the buildings.





While these types of training can be inconvenient, they are critical for our Police officers to get the experience they need to better serve our community.







