Eastside CHADD invites you to join a special meeting with the Illinois Learning Disability Association (LDA) to learn how to Understand and Negotiate the IEP Process.

Session Topic:



“Understanding the IEP Process: A Hands-On Training with the IEP Success Binder”









To register now for this important program, please email



° 1. Write “IEP Process" in the subject line. Join us for an engaging and interactive evening as Rachel guides us through practical, real-world strategies for navigating the IEP process with confidence and clarity.To register now for this important program, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:° 1. Write “IEP Process" in the subject line.

° 2. Your first and last name



° 4. Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register)

° 5. Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changes



If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at



Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD,



Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 5:00pm to learn how to help your children thrive.



° 3. Your Eastside CHADD membership number (If you’re a member of Eastside CHADD)° 4. Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register)° 5. Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changesIf you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at info@Eastside-CHADD.org ) so that your space can be given to another person.Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD, please follow this link Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 5:00pm to learn how to help your children thrive.

Zoom link will be sent after we process your registration..









How do you work with your child’s school? This meeting provides know-how to get service for your child.We are invited by LDA , Learning Disability Association of America, to learn from a parent who has gone through the IEP process. Rachael Krueger, Director of Affiliate Relations, LDA of America, created a manual to document the steps she took to obtain a successful IEP.November 12, 2025 at 5:00pm Pacific TimeVirtual Event on ZoomWe are excited to welcome Rachel Krueger, Director of Affiliate Relations for LDA of America, as well as a dedicated Mental Health Advocate, Author, and creator of the IEP Success Binder.