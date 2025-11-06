Learn how to Understand and Negotiate the IEP Process
Thursday, November 6, 2025
How do you work with your child’s school? This meeting provides know-how to get service for your child.
We are invited by LDA , Learning Disability Association of America, to learn from a parent who has gone through the IEP process. Rachael Krueger, Director of Affiliate Relations, LDA of America, created a manual to document the steps she took to obtain a successful IEP.
November 12, 2025 at 5:00pm Pacific Time
Virtual Event on Zoom
We are excited to welcome Rachel Krueger, Director of Affiliate Relations for LDA of America, as well as a dedicated Mental Health Advocate, Author, and creator of the IEP Success Binder.
Session Topic:
“Understanding the IEP Process: A Hands-On Training with the IEP Success Binder”
Join us for an engaging and interactive evening as Rachel guides us through practical, real-world strategies for navigating the IEP process with confidence and clarity.
To register now for this important program, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:
° 1. Write “IEP Process" in the subject line.
If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at info@Eastside-CHADD.org) so that your space can be given to another person.
Eastside CHADD members have priority enrollment. Non-members will be placed on a waitlist and enrolled after members have registered. To join Eastside CHADD and receive all the benefits of CHADD and Eastside CHADD, please follow this link:
Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 5:00pm to learn how to help your children thrive.
Zoom link will be sent after we process your registration..
