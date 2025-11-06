Master Gardeners help train Shorewood special needs students

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Hands-on learning 
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

By Lee Keim

Work Experience Training for Shorewood High School Special Needs Students

An innovative team of King County Master Gardeners working with Shorewood Special Education teacher Carlotta Han and about ten staff specialists have launched an exceptional, inclusive training program for Shorewood High School students with diverse special needs. 

Classroom learning experiences
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schoole

This new program, developed for Life Skills/Work Experience students, has been taking the students out of the classroom and into the Culinary Arts demonstration garden for the past two semesters. 

Customized class plans developed for the students offer a spectrum of hands-on projects for student teams: planting, weeding, composting, harvesting, painting, and repairs. 

Ms Han highlights how the class also develops social and emotional strengths: working with a team, taking turns, asking for help, and being proud of themselves and others.

Friday afternoon in the garden
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Everyone looks forward to Friday afternoons when Ms Han and several Master Gardeners bring the energetic class into the garden. Recently the students decorated two large orange garden pots with Halloween images and planted various bulbs into them “lasagna style” after which we all said goodbye for the 2025 season and celebrated with pumpkin pie.

This Master Gardeners program was spotlighted at the annual 2025 King County Master Gardener Recognition Event: We Grow More Than Gardens!


Posted by DKH at 4:52 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  