Master Gardeners help train Shorewood special needs students

Hands-on learning

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

By Lee Keim By Lee Keim





Work Experience Training for Shorewood High School Special Needs Students





Classroom learning experiences

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schoole

This new program, developed for Life Skills/Work Experience students, has been taking the students out of the classroom and into the Culinary Arts demonstration garden for the past two semesters. This new program, developed for Life Skills/Work Experience students, has been taking the students out of the classroom and into the Culinary Arts demonstration garden for the past two semesters.





Customized class plans developed for the students offer a spectrum of hands-on projects for student teams: planting, weeding, composting, harvesting, painting, and repairs.





Ms Han highlights how the class also develops social and emotional strengths: working with a team, taking turns, asking for help, and being proud of themselves and others.





Friday afternoon in the garden

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Everyone looks forward to Friday afternoons when Ms Han and several Master Gardeners bring the energetic class into the garden. Recently the students decorated two large orange garden pots with Halloween images and planted various bulbs into them “lasagna style” after which we all said goodbye for the 2025 season and celebrated with pumpkin pie.



This Master Gardeners program was spotlighted at the annual 2025 King County Master Gardener Recognition Event: We Grow More Than Gardens! Everyone looks forward to Friday afternoons when Ms Han and several Master Gardeners bring the energetic class into the garden. Recently the students decorated two large orange garden pots with Halloween images and planted various bulbs into them “lasagna style” after which we all said goodbye for the 2025 season and celebrated with pumpkin pie.This Master Gardeners program was spotlighted at the annual 2025 King County Master Gardener Recognition Event: We Grow More Than Gardens!









An innovative team of King County Master Gardeners working with Shorewood Special Education teacher Carlotta Han and about ten staff specialists have launched an exceptional, inclusive training program for Shorewood High School students with diverse special needs.