Join Shoreline for info session on land parcel recently added to planned park at N 192nd and Hemlock

Location of the original parcel at 192nd & Hemlock The City of Shoreline recently bought property next to the planned Park at N 192nd and Hemlock. The City of Shoreline recently bought property next to the planned Park at N 192nd and Hemlock.





This new 0.24 acre parcel will allow us to expand the new Park. Earlier this year we completed the design work for the original Park property ( Park at N 192nd and Hemlock design ).





"Thank you to everyone who provided input on that design.





"We now invite you to join us for an info session on how we might incorporate the new parcel into the already developed design.





"Please join us!"

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

5:30 - 6:30pm











