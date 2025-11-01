Join Shoreline for info session on land parcel recently added to planned park at N 192nd and Hemlock

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Location of the original parcel at 192nd & Hemlock
The City of Shoreline recently bought property next to the planned Park at N 192nd and Hemlock. 

This new 0.24 acre parcel will allow us to expand the new Park. Earlier this year we completed the design work for the original Park property (Park at N 192nd and Hemlock design). 

"Thank you to everyone who provided input on that design. 

"We now invite you to join us for an info session on how we might incorporate the new parcel into the already developed design.

"Please join us!"
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
5:30 - 6:30pm

We are meeting at the house located at:
19004 Firlands Way N Shoreline, WA 98133

If you have questions or would like to learn more about the project,  please visit this website


