Artist Collective announces Saturday opening, bringing art, inspiration, and sustainable style to Shoreline

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Ali Kurhan, artist and founder, transformed a vacant insurance office into the vibrant, soulful storefront Salvation by hand-painting every room, curating vintage treasures, building fixtures, landscaping the yard, and restoring the sign. She credits the realization of her vision and the shop's successful launch to the countless friends and community members who offered invaluable assistance and encouragement along the way

SHORELINE, WA – Salvation, the brand-new Shoreline hub for art, inspiration, and unique reclaimed goods, is officially set to open its doors this Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 10am.

Artist Ed Curti makes turned wood from
 local Shoreline trees that would
otherwise be chipped.
The store’s core philosophy, captured in its tagline "Reclaiming Creativity," encapsulates its mission: giving new life to forgotten materials while inspiring the artistic spirit. 

Founded by artist and Shoreline resident Ali Kurhan, Salvation is set to redefine the retail experience by proving that unique, high-quality, and stylish items can be both sustainable and accessible.

Salvation is more than just a store; it’s a warm, encouraging space where creativity is available to everyone. 

The hub features a curated collection showcasing the work of dozens of local artists, with a special spotlight on those who champion sustainability through upcycled materials. 

Shoppers are invited to explore, shop for gifts, and get inspired by the stories and creative processes of the artists represented by the collective.

"This store is about celebrating our community and proving that sustainable shopping can be filled with inspiration and meaningful finds.

"I'm thrilled to have partnered with dozens of local artists to curate a truly unique selection of great gifts, including beautiful art for the home, accessories and jewelry, and vintage treasures.”

— Ali Kurhan, Founder of Salvation
Artist Robyn Salera makes jewelry
from upcycled vintage tins and
decoupaged vintage papers
The grand opening celebration will run all weekend long, inviting the community to explore the new space:

Saturday, November 1st: 10am – 6pm
Sunday, November 2nd: 10am – 6pm

Can't make it this weekend? Regular hours will start the following week, running Friday through Sunday, 10am – 6pm.

Salvation is located at 15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, Washington 98155

Learn more on Instagram @salvationartscollective


