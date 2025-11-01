Artist Collective announces Saturday opening, bringing art, inspiration, and sustainable style to Shoreline

Ali Kurhan, artist and founder, transformed a vacant insurance office into the vibrant, soulful storefront Salvation by hand-painting every room, curating vintage treasures, building fixtures, landscaping the yard, and restoring the sign. She credits the realization of her vision and the shop's successful launch to the countless friends and community members who offered invaluable assistance and encouragement along the way

Artist Ed Curti makes turned wood from

local Shoreline trees that would

otherwise be chipped.

The store’s core philosophy, captured in its tagline "Reclaiming Creativity," encapsulates its mission: giving new life to forgotten materials while inspiring the artistic spirit.





Founded by artist and Shoreline resident Ali Kurhan, Salvation is set to redefine the retail experience by proving that unique, high-quality, and stylish items can be both sustainable and accessible.



Salvation is more than just a store; it’s a warm, encouraging space where creativity is available to everyone.





The hub features a curated collection showcasing the work of dozens of local artists, with a special spotlight on those who champion sustainability through upcycled materials.









"This store is about celebrating our community and proving that sustainable shopping can be filled with inspiration and meaningful finds.



"I'm thrilled to have partnered with dozens of local artists to curate a truly unique selection of great gifts, including beautiful art for the home, accessories and jewelry, and vintage treasures.”



— Ali Kurhan, Founder of Salvation Artist Robyn Salera makes jewelry

from upcycled vintage tins and

Saturday, November 1st: 10am – 6pm Sunday, November 2nd: 10am – 6pm Shoppers are invited to explore, shop for gifts, and get inspired by the stories and creative processes of the artists represented by the collective.





Can't make it this weekend? Regular hours will start the following week, running Friday through Sunday, 10am – 6pm.





