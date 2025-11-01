WeatherWatcher: Wind advisory in effect, with uncertainty

Fall colors on a Japanese Maple October 25, 2025.

Photo by Carl Dinse The The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a wind advisory for Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and communities in southwest Snohomish County. The wind advisory is in effect Saturday from 5AM to 2PM PDT.





What: South winds 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 45mph expected.

South winds 15 to 25mph with gusts up to 45mph expected. Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

Portions of northwest and west central Washington. When: From 5AM to 2PM PDT Saturday.

From 5AM to 2PM PDT Saturday. Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Precautionary/Preparedness actions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects.





The forecast for these winds has had a lot of uncertainty. Each forecast run has come out with different solutions with the possibility of no wind event also in the cards. Worse case we could see wind gusts up to 50mph, but most models are indicating gusts between 15-40mph. Some power outages are possible, but I think the chance of this becoming a significant windstorm is relatively low, but not zero.





We have more rain on the way, which is typical this time of year. You are probably hearing the term " atmospheric river " a lot right now. These are very common for our region from late October through the end of March. November is our rainiest month of the year, with typically the strongest and most frequent atmospheric rivers.





Saturday is expected to be a very rainy day. In addition to the potential for winds, we are looking at about a half inch to one inch of rainfall. We will get a nice break on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50's. There is still the threat of a shower or two on Sunday.





Monday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day with our next rainstorm moving in by Monday afternoon and lasting through Monday evening. Tuesday is another break with partly sunny skies, and a chance of showers. Another rainstorm arrives Wednesday, and this rainstorm is expected to last well into Friday to end the work week.





Temperatures are pretty much going to be relatively consistent, and seasonal for this time of year. High temperatures all week are expected to be in the low to mid 50's, with lows in the lower to mid 40's. Overnight temperatures increase for the second half of the week to near 50°F.





Last week's highlights:

High temperature: 57.7°F (Tuesday)

Low temperature: 37.2°F (Tuesday morning)

Rainiest day: 0.45 inches (Saturday)

Average temperature: 46.3°F (2.4°F below normal)



October 2025 Daily high and low temperatures compared to normal





Rainfall compared to normal for October 2025.

Our rainfall did some catching up in the past two weeks but we still ended up just under the normal amount of rainfall for October. We received 4.17 inches of rain, compared to our typical average of 4.45 inches of rain.





For current weather conditions please visit www.shorelineweather.com









Temperatures ended up cooler than normal last week. For October the average temperature was 51.0°F, just 0.2°F below normal. We can probably expect a cooler than normal trend for the next couple months as we head into winter.