Sound Transit - Stride BRT info session November 3, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Meet Sound Transit and hear what is to come with their new Stride bus rapid transit (BRT) system — a fast, frequent, and reliable way to get around the region. 

Learn about transit improvements coming to the region and join us for a bingo game with added transit-themed tiles and win prizes!


