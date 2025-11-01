Sound Transit - Stride BRT info session November 3, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center
Saturday, November 1, 2025
Learn about transit improvements coming to the region and join us for a bingo game with added transit-themed tiles and win prizes!
- DATE November 3, 2025 from 10:30 - 11:30am
- FREE
- LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
- 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536
0 comments:
Post a Comment