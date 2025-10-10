Social Justice Sundays - Principles and people on parade at the Shoreline-Edmonds line this Sunday and No Kings /Rise Up national event October 18, 2025

By Pamela Mieth











For more details or to sign up, visit Mobilize.us or RSVP to EverydayActivistsUSA@gmail.com . There will be no Sunday sign-waving on October 19; the next one will be October 26, back at the regular intersection north of Costco.









Social Justice Sundays - Principles and people on parade at the Shoreline-Edmonds line this Sunday, 1-2pm.Join this weekend's "Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line either as a warm-up for next Saturday's "No Kings/Rise Up!" special event or just because principled protest makes for a great afternoon.Sign-waving organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists (peaceful activism on behalf of the Constitution, democracy, equality, and justice) is scheduled for this Sunday, October 12, 2025 from 1-2pm at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St, the Shoreline-Edmonds line. Extra signs are always available to borrow, or bring your own. Donations of food, toiletries and school supplies will be accepted to help those in need., Saturday, October 18, 1:30-3pm, at Shoreline's Park at Town Center, on Aurora Avenue North just north of N 175th Street (behind the Walgreens, diagonally across from Shoreline City Hall).