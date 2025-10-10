Sodam Chicken will contribute 20% of sales Tuesday to Echo Lake PTA
Friday, October 10, 2025
|If you dine in, show this flyer for the 20% contribution
Echo Lake PTA is partnering with Sodam Chicken in a fundraiser. 20% of sales next Tuesday October 14, 2025 - either dine in or take ot - will go towards our school PTA.
Click "support echo lake" for takeout or show the flier for dine in.
Sodam Chicken Shoreline is in the North City Business District 17551 15th Ave NE
206-397-4119
