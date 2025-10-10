Sodam Chicken will contribute 20% of sales Tuesday to Echo Lake PTA

Friday, October 10, 2025

If you dine in, show this flyer for the 20% contribution

Echo Lake PTA is partnering with Sodam Chicken in a fundraiser. 20% of sales next Tuesday October 14, 2025 - either dine in or take ot - will go towards our school PTA.

Click "support echo lake" for takeout or show the flier for dine in.

Sodam Chicken Shoreline is in the North City Business District 17551 15th Ave NE

206-397-4119


Posted by DKH at 1:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  