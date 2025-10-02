ShoreLake Arts 6 x 6 NW Visual Arts Show



Come join us at our 6 x 6 NW Visual Arts Show. Whether you're an artist or art lover, this is the event for you!





Artists of all ages from beginners to professionals can submit up to 10 pieces of original artwork. For those over 18 years of age, it's only $6.00 to register. Anyone under 18 is free!





All artwork is 6" x 6" and costs $36 to purchase when you come to our event.





Artists can turn in work until October 3rd to our location at 521 NE 165th Street, Shoreline 98155 from Tuesdays - Thursdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm or contact Nancy Malek at 206-498-2139 to arrange a date and time.











