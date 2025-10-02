ShoreLake Arts 6 x 6 NW Visual Arts Show

Thursday, October 2, 2025


Come join us at our 6 x 6 NW Visual Arts Show. Whether you're an artist or art lover, this is the event for you! 

Artists of all ages from beginners to professionals can submit up to 10 pieces of original artwork. For those over 18 years of age, it's only $6.00 to register. Anyone under 18 is free! 

All artwork is 6" x 6" and costs $36 to purchase when you come to our event. 

Artists can turn in work until October 3rd to our location at 521 NE 165th Street, Shoreline 98155 from Tuesdays - Thursdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm or contact Nancy Malek at 206-498-2139 to arrange a date and time.

Show details:

Register artwork at shorelakearts.org and click on 6 x 6 under Events or use the QR code



Posted by DKH at 3:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  