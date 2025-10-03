Update: Shoreline firefighters still deployed to wildfires

Even as the seasons change, the threat of wildfires remains. 

Several members of our Shoreline Fire crews are currently deployed to support ongoing wildfire operations.

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Sugarloaf Fire - 12 miles NE of Leavenworth - sparked by lightning on August 31, 2025
  • Battalion Chief Yake is serving as a Strike Team Leader Trainee.
  • Brush 165 crew
    • Driver/Engineer Linke
    • Paramedic Etherington
    • Firefighter Ware
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Moon Complex Fire - Coos & Curry Counties in SW Oregon - started by a lightning strike. Recent heavy rains have helped suppress the fire. Evacuation notices have been lifted and some Oregon crews are returning home.
  • Lieutenant Harrington – Communications Technician
  • Captain Merrick – Communications Leader
"We are proud of their dedication and commitment to supporting communities in need. Please join us in wishing them a safe and successful deployment."

