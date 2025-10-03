Update: Shoreline firefighters still deployed to wildfires
Friday, October 3, 2025
Several members of our Shoreline Fire crews are currently deployed to support ongoing wildfire operations.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Sugarloaf Fire - 12 miles NE of Leavenworth - sparked by lightning on August 31, 2025
- Battalion Chief Yake is serving as a Strike Team Leader Trainee.
- Brush 165 crew
- Driver/Engineer Linke
- Paramedic Etherington
- Firefighter Ware
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Moon Complex Fire - Coos & Curry Counties in SW Oregon - started by a lightning strike. Recent heavy rains have helped suppress the fire. Evacuation notices have been lifted and some Oregon crews are returning home.
- Lieutenant Harrington – Communications Technician
- Captain Merrick – Communications Leader
"We are proud of their dedication and commitment to supporting communities in need. Please join us in wishing them a safe and successful deployment."
