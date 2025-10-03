Evergreen School class learns the science of paper airplanes





It may look like just a fun activity, but teacher Brendan's 8th grade science classes at Evergreen School have been working hard designing, testing, and optimizing paper airplanes, as they prepared to compete for distance, accuracy, or hang time.Leading up to competition day, they planned experiments to test the effect of one specific variable on the airplane’s performance, they collected data, constructed spreadsheet-based graphs, analyzed results quantitatively, and wrote evidence-based conclusions.