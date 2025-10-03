Evergreen School class learns the science of paper airplanes

Friday, October 3, 2025

Photo courtesy The Evergreen School
Paper airplane testing in progress! 

It may look like just a fun activity, but teacher Brendan's 8th grade science classes at Evergreen School have been working hard designing, testing, and optimizing paper airplanes, as they prepared to compete for distance, accuracy, or hang time.

Leading up to competition day, they planned experiments to test the effect of one specific variable on the airplane’s performance, they collected data, constructed spreadsheet-based graphs, analyzed results quantitatively, and wrote evidence-based conclusions.

The Evergreen School is an independent school in the heart of Shoreline, on Meridian Ave, that serves highly capable students from preschool to eighth grade.


Posted by DKH at 1:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  