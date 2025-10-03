Opening night for Outside Mullingar at As If Theatre in Kenmore

Cast members from Outside Mullingar at As If Theatre in Kenmore

As If Theatre invites you to come down to the Outside Mullingar. As If Theatre invites you to come down to the Kenmore Community Club 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 from now through October 19, 2025 to experience the humor, heart, and spirit of this wonderful Irish romantic comedy,





The acting is top-notch, the story is funny and compelling, and there's cookies. What more could you ask for?

$25 General Admission / $20 Seniors/Students/Military

Special "Pay What You Can" pricing October 9-12 More information and tickets here









