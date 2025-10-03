Opening night for Outside Mullingar at As If Theatre in Kenmore

Friday, October 3, 2025

Cast members from Outside Mullingar at As If Theatre in Kenmore

As If Theatre invites you to come down to the Kenmore Community Club 7304 NE 175th St, Kenmore, WA 98028 from now through October 19, 2025 to experience the humor, heart, and spirit of this wonderful Irish romantic comedy, Outside Mullingar.

The acting is top-notch, the story is funny and compelling, and there's cookies. What more could you ask for?
  • $25 General Admission / $20 Seniors/Students/Military
  • Special "Pay What You Can" pricing October 9-12


