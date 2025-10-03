Car crashes into exterior stairway of apartment building in Mountlake Terrace

Friday, October 3, 2025

Apartment building in Mountlake Terrace
Photo courtesy South County Fire

No one was hurt when a car crashed into the exterior stairway of an apartment building in Mountlake Terrace Thursday morning, October 3, 2025.

Firefighters with South County's Technical Rescue Team responded to stabilize the railing after the crash around 11:30am on Cedar Way. 

The apartment units themselves were not impacted. Mountlake Terrace Police are investigating the cause.


Posted by DKH at 1:27 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  