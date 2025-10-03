Car crashes into exterior stairway of apartment building in Mountlake Terrace

Apartment building in Mountlake Terrace

Photo courtesy South County Fire

No one was hurt when a car crashed into the exterior stairway of an apartment building in Mountlake Terrace Thursday morning, October 3, 2025.





Firefighters with South County's Technical Rescue Team responded to stabilize the railing after the crash around 11:30am on Cedar Way.





The apartment units themselves were not impacted. Mountlake Terrace Police are investigating the cause.







