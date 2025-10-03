Fall 2025 Tool Sale at the Shoreline Tool Library Saturday October 4, 2025

Summer tool sale crowd

Photo courtesy Seattle Tool Library

Shoreline Tool Library Fall Tool Sale

Saturday October 4, 2025 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

Items are Free - $50.00

Visit the Shoreline Tool Library for thousands of tools, bikes, art supplies, & baked goods. Any offer accepted for tools and art supplies!



Not only will there be thousands of tools for sale, but we’ll have several bikes, a bake sale, and art supplies! Visit the Shoreline Tool Library for thousands of tools, bikes, art supplies, & baked goods. Any offer accepted for tools and art supplies!Not only will there be thousands of tools for sale, but we’ll have several bikes, a bake sale, and art supplies!





There will also be a special offer for new and renewing members of our tool libraries (NE Seattle Tool Library & Shoreline Tool Library): A 15% off coupon for our Reuse Materials Store at the Shoreline Tool Library!



If you’re looking for a good deal on a popular tool or the best selection of our bikes, we recommend getting to the Tool Sale early. If you aren’t a fan of lines but still want some good stuff, stop by around midway through the event to avoid the morning crowd. If you just love collecting tools and want the best deal on whatever is left, come by during the last hour (2–3pm) because everything will be free!



Categories of tools available include power tools, landscaping, hand tools, electrical, painting, plumbing, kitchen, building materials, and so much more available for ANY price!

$20 for a lawn mower, no problem.

$10 for a leaf blower, you got it.

A handshake for a socket set? Just make sure there’s eye contact, and it’s a deal!



Presale Tickets & Ticket Raffle:





This year, we’re getting the line moving early with 11 presale tickets (one plus-one included)! 10 of these tickets will be for sale at $50 each, with proceeds directly supporting the nonprofit Seattle REconomy tool libraries.





If you RSVP (for free) to this event and check the “Yes please!” box at checkout before 10/3 at 9am, you will be entered into a raffle to win a presale ticket.



We will email the presale ticket winner on 10/3 around 9am. Presale ticketholders (and their optional plus-one) must arrive between 8:30–8:45am and present their digital (or printed) ticket to use their presale ticket.



We’ll also be having a raffle for a $50 gift card to our Reuse Materials Store! It is $3 each or 2 for $5 and 5 for $10. The winner will not need to be present for the drawing, but their email or phone number must be legible on their raffle ticket. You can enter the raffle from inside the Shoreline Tool Library at the front desk.



If you’d like to check out the Shoreline Tool Library, come take a peek! We’ll have folks available to chat about the tool library (left side when you walk in), and you can also check out our Reuse Materials Store (right side when you walk in), which has a variety of items for sale at a fixed price.



This is a nonprofit fundraising event. All proceeds support the Seattle REconomy community and our tool libraries in NE Seattle and Shoreline. This event is sponsored by BECU and is in partnership with Seattle ReCreative.



Parking and Transportation Information: There is some free parking available behind the Shoreline Tool Library. If you are okay with parking and walking, Car Tender has opened up their parking lot, and we are pretty close by to some neighborhood parking (please be respectful of people’s driveways, etc.).









If you’re taking the bus, we are served by King County Metro bus Rapid Ride E Line on Aurora Ave N and N 165th. The Shoreline Light Rail stations are each about 2 miles away. You may also bring your own bike lock and park your bike in the bike sale area directly behind the Shoreline Tool Library. We are one block west of the Interurban Trail.



Check us out on social media (

We’ll have space for folks to hold their things while they retrieve their car, so you don’t have to walk all the way back to your car with your new finds.If you’re taking the bus, we are served by King County Metro bus Rapid Ride E Line on Aurora Ave N and N 165th. The Shoreline Light Rail stations are each about 2 miles away. You may also bring your own bike lock and park your bike in the bike sale area directly behind the Shoreline Tool Library. We are one block west of the Interurban Trail.Check us out on social media ( @seattlereconomy ) to get updates about the event. Please reach out to info@seattlereconomy.org if you have any questions.







