Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Everett
Friday, October 3, 2025
Shorecrest 7 - Everett 0
Singles:
- Ashton Johnson (S) def. Brody Rouse 7-5, 6-0
- Zane Weber (S) def. Samuel Russell 6-1, 6-1
- Nathaniel Skonier (S) def. Colton Marks 6-2, 6-0
- Andrew Broweleit (S) def. Gavin Lewis 6-2, 6-2
- Miles Garbaccio-Asher Martin (S) def. Owen Brunni/Evan Brunni 6-1, 6-0
- Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen (S) def. Cobin Chadwick/Maxwell Bowman 6-2, 7-5
- Micah Koehler-Noah Koehler (S) def. Jericho Brown/Ethan Buenaventura 6-1, 6-3
Coach Rob Mann
