Boys tennis: Shorecrest v Everett

Friday, October 3, 2025

10/02/2025 
Shorecrest 7 - Everett 0

Singles:
  1. Ashton Johnson (S) def. Brody Rouse 7-5, 6-0
  2. Zane Weber (S) def. Samuel Russell 6-1, 6-1
  3. Nathaniel Skonier (S) def. Colton Marks 6-2, 6-0
  4. Andrew Broweleit (S) def. Gavin Lewis 6-2, 6-2
Doubles:
  1. Miles Garbaccio-Asher Martin (S) def. Owen Brunni/Evan Brunni 6-1, 6-0
  2. Keiran Viswanathan-Shane McMullen (S) def. Cobin Chadwick/Maxwell Bowman 6-2, 7-5
  3. Micah Koehler-Noah Koehler (S) def. Jericho Brown/Ethan Buenaventura 6-1, 6-3

Coach Rob Mann


