Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administrator – Journey





In this role, you will take a lead technical position in maintaining and modernizing systems, resolving complex issues involving desktops, laptops, tablets, operating systems, mobile devices, and related components. Your work will be critical in supporting WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions that strengthen communities and economic vitality.









A successful candidate will bring strong expertise in systems administration, a proactive approach to risk management and security, excellent problem-solving skills, the ability to implement and maintain technical standards, and the capacity to collaborate effectively with technical teams and business partners to ensure secure, stable, and efficient operations.









Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$92,748 – $124,740 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented system administration professional to support the end-user computing environment for the Northwest Region (NWR) and the Urban Mobility, Access and Mega Programs (UMAM) Division.