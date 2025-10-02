Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administrator – Journey

Thursday, October 2, 2025

WSDOT
IT System Administrator – Journey
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$92,748 – $124,740 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented system administration professional to support the end-user computing environment for the Northwest Region (NWR) and the Urban Mobility, Access and Mega Programs (UMAM) Division. 

In this role, you will take a lead technical position in maintaining and modernizing systems, resolving complex issues involving desktops, laptops, tablets, operating systems, mobile devices, and related components. Your work will be critical in supporting WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions that strengthen communities and economic vitality. 

A successful candidate will bring strong expertise in systems administration, a proactive approach to risk management and security, excellent problem-solving skills, the ability to implement and maintain technical standards, and the capacity to collaborate effectively with technical teams and business partners to ensure secure, stable, and efficient operations.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


Posted by DKH at 2:49 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  