Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Public Records Specialist

Saturday, October 18, 2025

City of Lake Forest Park
Public Records Specialist 
part-time (0.85 FTE / 34 hours per week / day-shift)
benefit eligible, non-exempt position
$33.10 - 44.12 hourly

Hours are typically Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm, however schedule can be flexible and will be determined with the incumbent. This position is not eligible for a remote work scheduling option.

Under the direction of the City Clerk, the Public Records Specialist performs a variety of records management duties involving City files, documents and other materials and assists in the administration of the Municipal Services Department’s programs and services. 

This position develops and maintains records management policies / procedures and trains and assists staff on the City’s records management policies and retention practices. In addition this role assures the proper and timely disposition of records and provides information and assistance to City staff and the public on the identification, protection and recovery of City records.



Posted by DKH at 1:41 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  