Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Team Leads

Saturday, October 18, 2025

WSDOT
Design Project Team Lead (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$82,857 – $111,409 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking multiple Design Project Team Leads (Transportation Engineer 3) to guide their team of engineers and technicians in delivering high-quality Plans, Specifications, and Estimates (PS&E) and/or Request for Proposals (RFPs) for critical highway projects. 

This role ensures designs meet WSDOT standards while keeping projects on scope, schedule, and budget. By leading and mentoring staff, the Design Project Team Lead plays a key role in developing future leaders at WSDOT. This position directly supports WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions that strengthen communities and the economy.

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK


