Family Pumpkin Night at Church of the Redeemer on October 26, 2025 is BYOP
Saturday, October 18, 2025
This free event is on October 26, 2025, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 6210 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.
Fun for the whole family! Enjoy an evening together. Share a potluck meal. Carve pumpkins. Hear a Halloween story. Costumes are encouraged.
We encourage pumpkin-inspired dishes at this potluck.
This event is BYOP: Please Bring Your Own Pumpkin for your family to carve.
Redeemer provides the carving instruments. Pro tip: Save time by “gutting” your pumpkin before you come.
For further information, contact the Rev. Theresa Newell, tnewell@redeemer-kenmore.org. For other October events, visit Family Events in October 2025.
