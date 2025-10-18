Family Pumpkin Night at Church of the Redeemer on October 26, 2025 is BYOP

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Family Pumpkin Night at Church of the Redeemer 

This free event is on October 26, 2025, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 6210 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, Washington.

Fun for the whole family! Enjoy an evening together. Share a potluck meal. Carve pumpkins. Hear a Halloween story. Costumes are encouraged.

We encourage pumpkin-inspired dishes at this potluck.

This event is BYOP: Please Bring Your Own Pumpkin for your family to carve.

Redeemer provides the carving instruments. Pro tip: Save time by “gutting” your pumpkin before you come.

For further information, contact the Rev. Theresa Newell, tnewell@redeemer-kenmore.org. For other October events, visit Family Events in October 2025.


