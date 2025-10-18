HPSW Annual Fall Bulb and Plant Sale October 19, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Hardy Plant Society of Washington (HPSW) 
Annual Fall Bulb and Plant Sale October 19, 2025 10am-2pm 

We'll have many varieties of Tulips, Narcissus (Daffodil), and Spring Crocus for sale in time for fall planting, as well as rare and unusual bulbs like Fritillaria, Galanthus, Ipheion, Iris, Alliums, Hyacinth, Martagon Lilies and Muscari. Many new bulbs this year!

A listing of the available bulbs:

Also available: Potted bulbs such as Cyclamen and Colchicum (beautiful Fall Crocus), and many other perennial plants in gallon/4" pots from our nursery, and our HPSW seed packets.

We sell only high quality bulbs in small quantities so you can enjoy many different ones! Great prices! Lots of fun!

Come early for best selection. Please bring a box/bag to take your treasures home.

We will have 3 cash registers, 1 cash only, 2 credit card, this year to help speed up the line to pay.


