LFP Town Center acquired by DLC Management group for $28 million

LFP Town Center lower level. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Town Center in Lake Forest Park has a new owner.

According to reporting in CSA news, "DLC will take over leasing, property management, and construction management of this bundle of grocery-anchored centers acquired from Merlone Geier Partners, owners and developers of open-air properties that span the West Coast."









It was acquired by DLC Management of Elmsford, N.Y. for $28 million as part of a ten-property $625 million deal which includes Alderwood Plaza in Lynnwood and eight properties in California.The previous owner, Merlone Geier Partners, still owns the Shoreline Place (Sears) property in Shoreline.