LFP Town Center acquired by DLC Management group for $28 million

Sunday, October 19, 2025

LFP Town Center lower level. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Town Center in Lake Forest Park has a new owner.

It was acquired by DLC Management of Elmsford, N.Y. for $28 million as part of a ten-property $625 million deal which includes Alderwood Plaza in Lynnwood and eight properties in California.

The previous owner, Merlone Geier Partners, still owns the Shoreline Place (Sears) property in Shoreline.

According to reporting in CSA news, "DLC will take over leasing, property management, and construction management of this bundle of grocery-anchored centers acquired from Merlone Geier Partners, owners and developers of open-air properties that span the West Coast."


Posted by DKH at 3:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  