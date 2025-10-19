LFP Town Center acquired by DLC Management group for $28 million
Sunday, October 19, 2025
|LFP Town Center lower level. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Town Center in Lake Forest Park has a new owner.
It was acquired by DLC Management of Elmsford, N.Y. for $28 million as part of a ten-property $625 million deal which includes Alderwood Plaza in Lynnwood and eight properties in California.
The previous owner, Merlone Geier Partners, still owns the Shoreline Place (Sears) property in Shoreline.
According to reporting in CSA news, "DLC will take over leasing, property management, and construction management of this bundle of grocery-anchored centers acquired from Merlone Geier Partners, owners and developers of open-air properties that span the West Coast."
0 comments:
Post a Comment