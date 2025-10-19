Update from Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal - the government shutdown continues

Congresswoman Jayapal speaking with a constituent at her Republican Shutdown Town Hall. RSVP here for her next one!

Today is the 17th day of the Republican Shutdown, and Republicans have no plan to open the government. This week, Democrats were in Washington, D.C., ready to negotiate, while Republicans remained on vacation.





I, along with dozens of members of the Democratic Women's Caucus, marched with Adelita to Speaker Johnson’s office to demand that he swear her in.





He claims that he can’t swear her in during the shutdown, which is an outright lie! The reason why he refuses to swear her in? Adelita Grijalva is the final signature needed on the discharge petition to release the Epstein files.





By delaying her swearing in, Mike Johnson is not just depriving survivors of justice, he’s denying representation for constituents in Arizona’s 7th Congressional district.





This is yet another example of the lengths that Republicans will go to cover up for Trump and all of the rich and powerful men who were a part of Epstein’s horrific abuse.



Last week, I hosted a Republican Shutdown Town Hall. The room was absolutely packed, with so many folks from across our community showing up to hear what the Republican shutdown and cuts will mean for them.









Next week, as Speaker Johnson once again canceled votes in Congress, I'll be hosting another town hall on Tuesday, Oct 21, in West Seattle. RSVP today! Along with colleagues in the House, I am demanding answers from the Trump administration as he continues to target free speech and dissent.





While protecting public safety should be a priority, this administration is coming after anyone who disagrees with them, even going as far as to designate them as terrorists in order to silence any opposition.





-Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal









While in D.C., Democrats rallied around Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva, who was elected over three weeks ago, but has still not been sworn in by Speaker Mike Johnson.