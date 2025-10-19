Meet the Candidate: LFP City Council Pos. 2 - Ashton McCartney
Sunday, October 19, 2025
As a lifelong resident of Lake Forest Park and your current interim City Councilmember for Position 2, I’m honored to be serving our community and I’m running to retain this seat in the upcoming November election, as a write-in.
When Councilmember Lorri Bodi passed away, I was honored to be selected from a pool of eight applicants to complete her term. Since my appointment in June 2025, I’ve focused on strategic planning, responsible budgeting, and authentic community engagement. At first, I didn’t plan to run in November as the filing deadline had already passed prior to appointment but as I’ve continued serving, I’ve seen how important it is to have steady, community-minded voices on the Council. I believe voters deserve to hear from every candidate who is actively serving and shaping the future of our city. That’s what democracy looks like and Lake Forest Park deserves nothing less.
Over the past several months, I’ve made it a priority to communicate creatively and clearly with residents. Through my video series and community updates, I’ve shared ideas around sustainability, thoughtful city planning, and how we can strengthen our connection as neighbors.
My roots in Lake Forest Park run deep. I grew up here, attending LFP Elementary, graduated from Shorecrest High School, and now my husband and I are raising our two children in Horizon View. I earned my BA from the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business and later completed my MBA, along with professional credentials in the employee benefits industry (REBC & GBDS). For over 18 years, I’ve worked in consulting in Seattle, helping large and small organizations make data-driven, people-focused decisions.
My civic involvement began long before my appointment to the council. I previously served as Chair of the Lake Forest Park Planning Commission, where I helped guide the city’s updated Comprehensive Plan and middle-housing recommendations to ensure growth aligns with our community’s character. I also serve as a trustee for Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region and co-govern the Under One Tree Foundation, a nonprofit providing resources for underserved families.
When I’m not serving the city, you might find me behind a drum set, organizing community events like the Horizon View Park Easter Egg Hunt or the North Pole Post, or co-hosting the Lyon Creek Open—our local charity golf tournament benefiting Vision House.
I’m proud of where our city has been—and even more excited for where it can go. This campaign is about putting residents first, protecting what makes Lake Forest Park extraordinary, and leading with integrity, creativity, and heart.
For more information on leading issues and my approach for addressing them, please visit the website for written and video material www.ashtonmccartney.com. Don’t hesitate to reach out, I look forward to continuing to meet neighbors, build friendships and contribute to this thriving community.
- Why I am running as a Write-In
- Housing Policy: LFP is Not Shoreline or Bothell
- How I would Fix The Levy Problem
- Sound Transit's Plans for LFP
- Public Safety Comes First
